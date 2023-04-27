Arrest warrant issued for ex-football star after he failed to appear in court

“He’s on holiday in Majorca,” his barrister said.

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a former professional footballer who failed to appear in court for the hearing of a domestic violence case.

The man in his 50s is accused of breaching a safety order taken out by his former partner, but flew to Majorca for a holiday on the day his non-jury trial was due to be held.

Judge Grainne Malone issued the warrant at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

The accused, from Dublin, is charged with one count of contravening a safety order on Christmas Eve last year. The order had been taken out six months earlier.

The man has pleaded not guilty to the charge but was not present when his case was called and Judge Malone asked where he was.

“He’s on holiday in Majorca,” his barrister said.

The judge said the accused was on free legal aid and the barrister said “he was gifted the holiday by a female friend.”

Judge Malone asked when the accused had got “the good news about the holiday.”

The barrister replied that the defence had been told two days ago and the accused was flying out today.

The prosecuting garda said the man had otherwise complied with bail conditions.

The defence barrister asked the court to “stay its hand” on the issuing of a warrant, but added: “we are where we are.”

The judge said the hearing date had been set in February and the alleged victim was in court.

Issuing the warrant, she said if the accused is brought before another court, “that judge should be fully informed of what’s gone on here today.”

The charge against the accused is under Section 33 of the Domestic Violence Act.