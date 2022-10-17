Armagh Garth Brooks fan arrested for row after spilling drink
Martin McGuigan (37) had drunkenly spilled alcohol onto people sitting below him in the stands at Croke Park before the altercation broke out, a court heard.
A Garth Brooks fan was arrested for getting into a row with other concert-goers when his drink was confiscated because he was spilling it on them.
He was among 80,000 fans in the stadium for the second in the recent series of five Dublin concerts by the singer.
Mr McGuigan was spared a criminal record when he made a €200 charity donation at Dublin District Court.
Judge Bryan Smyth struck the charges out.
Mr McGuigan, with an address at Glasdrummond Road, Middletown, Co Armagh, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.
The court heard stewards were called as Mr McGuigan, who had been consuming alcohol, was holding an almost-full plastic glass in the stands and was spilling his drink onto patrons who were sitting below him.
He was told to stop and the drink was taken off him.
However, gardaí were subsequently called by the stewards when a row broke out between Mr McGuigan and the other patrons.
The accused was “angry with them” and was arrested. He had no previous convictions.
Mr McGuigan accepted that drinks were spilled and it was a “stupid accident.”
The accused was up for the concert that evening and it was his first night out since Christmas but it “went too far”, his lawyer said.
Mr McGuigan had consumed alcohol before the concert. He was very apologetic and ashamed of his actions.
Judge Smyth said the fact that Mr McGuigan was involved in an altercation with other patrons put him in a “different category” to other cases of drunkenness he had dealt with from the concerts.
The alcohol was “consumed by choice”, he added.
