Appeal for info on fatal Cork assault as victim Jason Butler to be laid to rest

Following the incident Jason Butler, aged in his 20s, passed away from his injuries on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information a fatal assault which occurred on Grand Parade in Cork City on Wednesday, June 14.

His funeral will take place in his native Midleton tomorrow.

A man (20s) was arrested in connection with this assault and has since appeared before Cork District Court.

Investigating officers at the Bridewell are asking any witnesses to this assault, who have not yet come forward, to please do so.

Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm on Wednesday 14th June, 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Mr Butler will lie in repose in O'Farrell's Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton on Wednesday (21st) from 5 p.pm to 6.30pm.

His Funeral Mass will be held in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary on Thursday, June 22, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.