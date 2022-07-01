Appeal by Jonathan Dowdall in connection with his trial over Regency Hotel murder struck out
An appeal by former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall against the High Court's refusal to overturn a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to try him for the Regency Hotel murder at the Special Criminal Court (SCC) has been struck out by the Court of Appeal.
Dowdall (44), of Navan Road, Dublin, and Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch (58) – who was extradited from Spain last September – are both charged with the murder of David Byrne (33) at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin, on February 5, 2016.
They are due to stand trial at the non-jury SCC after losing separate challenges against the DPP’s decision.
Both had claimed in judicial review proceedings at the High Court that any trial before the SCC would be unlawful and in breach of their fundamental rights because the court was operating as permanent institution after being established on a temporary basis half a century ago.
But Mr Justice Anthony Barr dismissed both actions, ruling that the legislation challenged was neither temporary nor had any temporal limit.
Hutch and Dowdall later sought leave to appeal the High Court judge’s decision directly to the Supreme Court.
Dowdall, a former Dublin City councillor, had also lodged an appeal against Mr Justice Barr’s ruling with the Court of Appeal.
But today the President of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham, was informed by Colm Kitson BL, for the Attorney General, that the case could be struck out.
The move follows the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the Hutch and Dowdall appeals next Tuesday (July 5).
Dowdall and Hutch Dowdall and Hutch, last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, had originally raised judicial reviews against the Minister for Justice, Dail Eireann, Ireland and the Attorney General.
Seanad Eireann was also a respondent in the Hutch case.
In a judgement issued on February 11, Mr Justice Barr also stated that there was no basis in law to prevent the DPP from certifying that Hutch and Dowdall should be tried before the SCC on the charge of murder.
Today's Headlines
marching madness | Footage shows chaos erupting after man throws bin at Orange flute band marching on July 12
'Really happy' | Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen completes move from Anderlecht to Burnley
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
Bid defeated | Government wins vote of no confidence in Dáil by 85 votes to 66
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
Place in the scum | Dublin gangster Aymen Shebani gets permission for Majorca holiday as he awaits trial
Orange Marches | Thousands march in Twelfth of July parades across Northern Ireland
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed