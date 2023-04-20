ON INDICTMENT | 

Antrim woman (29) accused of sexually abusing schoolboy has case sent to court

Safron Smyth is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 16 on August 21 last year.

Safron Smyth, 29, from Ballymena

Paul HigginsBelfast Telegraph

A Co Antrim woman who allegedly sexually abused a schoolboy is to be prosecuted in the Crown court.

Safron Smyth is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 16 on August 21 last year.

The 29-year-old Ballymena woman is also accused of inciting the teenager to engage in sexual activity on the same date when she did not reasonably believe that he was 16 years or over.

Read more

During a brief mention of the case against Smyth at Ballymena Magistrates Court today, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed the case against Smyth “is going on indictment”, but added that papers had not yet been served.

Smyth, from Doury Grove in the town, did not attend today’s hearing.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened and defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine confirmed he had no objection to the case being adjourned for a month.


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos