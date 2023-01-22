Antrim postie (28) caught with cocaine in car admits stealing mail

28-year-old Craig Larkin claimed he had no idea how the packet of white powder got there

This is the Antrim post man who has been stealing mail.

In addition to admitting stealing post, 28-year-old Craig Larkin was also convicted of having class A cocaine after a brief contest at Ballymena Magistrates Court last Thursday.

The court heard how a “small packet of white powder” which transpired to be cocaine was found in the front of Larkin’s Vauxhall Astra on 3 May last year.

With one of the rear windows smashed but covered up with heavy plastic and tape, he claimed he had no idea how it got there.

Craig Larkin

Convicting the postman of possessing class A, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the time to have given that explanation “I would have thought” was at police interviews but instead Larkin, from Kilbride gardens, gave a “no comment” police interview.

“I’m satisfied in the circumstances that the Crown have proved that he had the drugs,” concluded the judge.

Larkin had also admitted two other charges of stealing mail in transition between January and May last year and interfering with mail while working as a postal operator on the same dates.

DJ Broderick said given the “quite serious” breach of trust aspect of the case, he would adjourn passing sentence until 23 February, ordering a pre-sentence probation report to be completed.

Freeing Larkin on bail, the judge advised him to co-operate with probation.