Antrim Army sergeant and wife accused of stealing from British Ministry of Defence
An Army sergeant and his wife allegedly stole mudguards, gas masks, gas mask filters, rucksacks, high-security padlocks and boots
An Army sergeant and his wife have denied conspiring to steal from the British Ministry of Defence.
Lyndon Mort and his wife, Leona (46), are charged with 10 counts of theft of equipment and single charges of conspiring to steal and entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property.
They appeared at Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday to deny the allegations.
The couple, from Duncan’s View in Lisburn, Co Antrim, are said to have conspired to steal £6,000 of items on dates between October 30, 2019, and April 29 2020.
The theft charges relate to mudguards, gas masks, gas mask filters, rucksacks, high-security padlocks and boots.
Their 18-year-old daughter, Ellie Jane Clarke, of the same address, had faced the same charges, but following a no-bill application Judge Patrick Lynch KC said he was satisfied the case against her was such that no reasonable jury could convict her, so he dismissed the charges against her.
He also released her parents on bail ahead of a review of the case next Friday.
Freeing the couple on bail, the judge said he would review the case next Friday to identify a potential trial date.
Today's Headlines
RIP | Talented hurler Adam Kirwan remembered at funeral mass as ‘the brightest star’
Chill Out | Arctic airflow to bring ‘sub-zero’ conditions across Ireland as ice alert issued
Absolute roguery | PSNI hunt two men suspected of attempted ATM theft in Roguery Road, Antrim
'No option' | Cork grandmother jailed for harassing Ukrainian refugees living in hotel
EXPOSED | Pictured: Meat factory monster Timothy ‘Tony’ Halpin, jailed over sex assaults
DOORSTEP DEMAND | Loyalist thugs recorded on Ring doorbell demanding £10k from Belfast woman
Danger Overhead | Garda warning over ‘motorway missiles’ after objects thrown at cars from bridge
EXCLUSIVE | Jim Mansfield Jnr walks free from Portlaoise prison after serving just 13 months
PANTI MISS | Drag star Rory O’Neill tells of devastation at finding beloved dog of 16 years dead in bed
angry exchange | Saoradh member quizzed in John Caldwell probe had phone and car seized day after release