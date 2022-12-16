Angry scenes in court room in action over use of Covid-19 vaccines in children

One person shouted, "how many people have to die first," another individual cried "don't trust them" while one woman loudly cited the "Our Father" prayer

There were animated scenes in court after several person in the public gallery voiced their displeasure over a judge's inability to fix a hearing date for a pre-trial issue before the end of January in proceedings concerning the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to children.

The court has been asked to make orders preventing the HSE and the State from Covid-19 vaccines or booster shots to children aged between five and eleven years of age until full information about any alleged risks have been given to the public.

The action has been brought by two individuals, Limerick housewife Sharon Browne and data analyst David Egan against parties including the Taoiseach, the Minister for Health and the HSE.

The matter came before Mr Justice Conor Dignam on Friday when the court was fixing hearing dates for cases, who said the plaintiff's pre-trial application for a protective costs order should be heard in late January.

If such an order was granted it would mean the applicants won't have to pay any legal costs even if their action was unsuccessful.

The judge acknowledged Mr Egan's request for an earlier date, which the plaintiff had sought on public interest grounds.

The judge said that the due to pressures on the court and the availability of judges, and the Christmas holidays the date given was the earliest the court could do.

This prompted an angry response from a large number of persons located at the rear of the courtroom, who did not give their names, vocally and strongly criticised the court's decision not to give that hearing an earlier date.

One person shouted, "how many people have to die first,", another individual cried "don't trust them" while one woman loudly cited the "Our Father" prayer before departing the court room.

Order was promptly restored after the court usher called for "Silence in Court" allowing the judge to continue with the business of the day.

Members of An Garda Siochana were also present in the courtroom at the time.

In their action the plaintiffs claim that they are seeking the injunction to protect the rights of children and claim that the alleged harm being caused by the vaccines breaches the Irish Constitutional Right to bodily Integrity.

The action is opposed by the State and the HSE, which is represented by David Leahy SC, which denies all the adverse claims about the vaccine's safety.

Counsel told the court on Friday the issues of European and National law have been raised in the case.

Ms Browne from South Claughan Road, Garryowen Limerick claims that her mother died in 2021 from the adverse effects of the Covid19 vaccine, which has left her family devasted.

The court also heard that Mr Egan, who says he is a disability rights worker from Doughiska, Galway City, also claims to have gathered medical and statistical evidence from around the world to prove his theory that the vaccines are harmful.

They claim that the order they seek would allow parents and guardians to be fully informed about what the applicants claims are the risks, deaths, injuries, illnesses and disabilities the plaintiffs claim are caused by the vaccines.

This information, it is claimed, would allow parents to give an informed consent in relation to the vaccines.

In a number of other pretrial motions, the applicants, have been allowed to amend the title of their proceedings, and may seek to add another plaintiff to their action.