Angry reaction to announcement gardaí will get bodycams with facial recognition tech

Social media users reacted angrily to the news announced on Tuesday by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

There has been backlash from the public following the announcement a standalone bill allowing the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) by gardaí will be brought forward by the end of 2023.

The use of FRT will be provided for in a new Garda Síochána (Digital Management and Facial Recognition Technology) Bill 2023.

Ministers have given the green light for gardaí to immediately begin the procurement of bodycams which include FRT software to ensure they can be used once the legislation comes into force.

Justice minister Helen McEntee said on Tuesday: “Today’s government decision allows An Garda Síochána to immediately begin the process of procuring bodyworn cameras, vital and modern policing equipment, which will better protect frontline gardaí and strengthen their ability to deliver on their duty to deter, detect and investigate crime.

“This modern technology is a key tool for frontline gardaí and represents a practical expression of our commitment to build stronger, safer communities. I believe it is essential to delivering on government’s aim to ensure An Garda Síochána is a leading edge, modern police service fit for the digital age.”

Under the forthcoming bill, FRT would be used retrospectively to search images which are in the possession of authorities.

Ms McEntee said: “I firmly believe that bodycams and FRT are required to ensure that An Garda Siochana is a fully equipped, modern police service operating in a digital age, but I also acknowledge that some people hold legitimate concerns around the use of such technology.

“That’s why we will introduce a number of safeguards — such as banning mass surveillance and profiling — and ensuring the code of practice for the use of FRT will be subject to approval by government and the Houses of the Oireachtas. Live FRT will not be permitted under this bill,” Ms McEntee said.

Social media users have reacted angrily to the post today on Twitter by the Justice Minister.

“This is pure China style, we will not stand for it,” wrote one.

“There is a danger that the use of FRT will have significant chilling effects, altering how people use public and online spaces,” wrote another.

“I’m glad I left Ireland before all these draconian measures were introduced,” said one man.

“More surveillance systems,” said another, and “I think you’ve lost the room, Helen.”

“Can someone make Orwell fiction again?” asked another. “Erosion of rights.”

However, there was some support, with one commenter saying “Good news,” and “should’ve been done long ago,” amid an onslaught of negativity.

Kris Shrishak of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties recently stated: “If the minister for justice wants to allow facial recognition, it is mass surveillance. Every person is a licence plate. There is a push for facial recognition in public which the ICCL is opposed to.

“Facial recognition technology in public spaces is an attack on freedom,” Mr Shrishak said.