Andrew McGinley says he ‘dreads’ seeing killer wife on street after she applies for release

“When I look at how Conor, Carla and Darragh died and a verdict of insanity…can insanity be fixed in three years?”

GRIEVING father Andrew McGinley, whose wife killed their three children in January 2020, says he lives in dread of meeting her on the street.

Deirdre Morley, who was found not guilty of the murder of their two sons, Conor and Darragh and daughter, Carla, by reason of insanity, is currently in Dublin’s Central Mental Hospital but has applied for release.

Andrew, who is originally from Donegal town, but still lives at the family home in Newcastle, Co Dublin, said he was “shocked” when he learned of her recent bid to be released.

He tells Sundayworld.com: “Ultimately it’s a decision for her psychiatrists, but I think in this instance there is more to it than that. I would dread to think that I could be walking down the street in six months time and bump into Deirdre. I can’t even articulate my thoughts on how that would feel.”

Pointing out that there is currently a HSE review into the case, Andrew says: “I don’t even have the official death certificates for the kids because the Coroner’s Court hasn’t happened. When I look at how Conor, Carla and Darragh died and a verdict of insanity…can insanity be fixed in three years?

“I don’t know, so I have reached out to some of the people who were involved in the trial and who gave their expert opinion, just to see can they help me to understand it more. One of them has said ‘no’ they won’t. And I’m just waiting on a response from the other one.

“I’m not a medical expert, I’m not a legal expert. I need help to try and understand, so whilst I know exactly how Conor, Darragh and Carla died, I’m still struggling to understand why. So that’s why I think the HSE review is very important and the Coroner’s Court is very important.

“So for the release to come before either of those, for any sort of application for release to come before the HSE review is difficult to comprehend. I need help to understand, and I’m just not getting that at the moment from the people who could help me and I have asked.”

Andrew also told Sundayworld.com that he’s trying to get his life back on track and is hoping to reclaim Christmas. “We all loved Christmas, it was just such a big time of the year, like in any house that has a couple of young kids in it that are the age for Santa Claus will know what a magical and special time it was.

Andrew McGinley with his children Carla (3), Conor (9) and Darragh (7)

“My family helped me through the last two Christmases and I would have struggled without them, but I felt that Christmas happened around me and I just wasn’t really taking part in it, and I felt the kids would want me to.

“Everything that I do now I think, ‘Would the kids approve of that? What would the kids think of that?’ And I think they would want me to…because Christmas was always fun. So I kind of want to make it fun again. It’s hard, it’s difficult, but I’m just trying to make it fun again.

“It will be a struggle but, like everything, I will just grit my teeth and get on with it. You don’t have any other choice.”

Andrew says that what keeps him going and gets him out of bed in the morning is the charity he has founded to keep his children’s names in the spotlight.

Since losing Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3), Andrew has set up a charity, As Darragh Did. He also posts videos of them on Conor’s Clips on YouTube and organises a Snowman colouring competition in Carla’s name to keep their memories alive.

This year, Irish superstar Daniel O’Donnell performed a concert in Newcastle for the As Darragh Did charity and raised a phenomenal €100,000. The money is used to fun children’s activities in Darragh’s name.

“It’s these projects that keep me going,” Andrew said.

“Honestly, if I didn’t have these projects I would struggle to think…because everything I do in relation to As Darragh Did and Conor’s Clips and stuff like that just puts a smile on my face.

“Carla would love the idea that there were kids all over the country colouring in a snowman for her. Daragh would love the fact that there are football teams out there with his name on the front of their jersey, or that there’s a hurling team playing with his name on their hurleys and that there’s drama classes that are happening because of Daragh, in his name. And then of course Conor had a massive interest in YouTube and the fact that his name is there on Twitter and Instagram he would love that, because that was what he had spoken about before he died.

“So the projects lift me, and in the mindset that I’m in at the moment I can’t think of anything else.”

Andrew’s next big fundraising event for the As Darragh Did charity will be in association with the Maynooth Students for Charity Galway Cycle while takes next March 31 and returns on Sunday, April 2.

“We are looking for cyclists and sponsors,” he adds. “If anybody is interested in getting involved either as a cycling team or even individually, they can register and the website will be up and running in the next couple of weeks. We are still giving out money that we raised from the Daniel concert, which was our main fundraiser this year.”

To register go to registration@galwaycycle.ie