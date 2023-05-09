Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge
The complaint was also sent to President of High Court and Judicial Council
Solicitor Ammi Burke has filed a formal complaint against a High Court judge who dismissed her challenge of an unfair dismissal claim due to her unruly conduct in court.
Last week Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger granted an application from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and Arthur Cox to dismiss the case in its entirety due to Ms Burke’s conduct.
It came after she was forced to leave the courtroom four times during the hearing last Thursday in which Ms Burke persistently spoke over the judge and counsel.
Ms Burke filed a complaint to Justice Minister Simon Harris, the President of the High Court and the Judicial Council.
In emails and registered letters sent on Monday, May 8, to Mr Harris and the President of the High Court, she stated: “ I believe that Ms Justice Bolger’s conduct constitutes a serious breach of the judicial principles of independence, impartiality and integrity, and my right to a fair hearing under Irish and European law has been infringed.”
Read more
“I ask that you review this complaint and investigate the matters raised therein as a matter of urgency. I await hearing from you,” she wrote.
In a separate email and registered letter to the Judicial Council, she wrote in a summary of her complaint: “It is not lawful for a judge to advise and assist one side against the other. I was representing myself in the proceedings, and a team of approximately ten lawyers was opposing me.
"This makes the actions of Ms Justice Bolger all the more egregious, unprecedented, and unacceptable. “
“I submit that the actions of the judge show clear prejudgment of the proceedings on her part.
"She organised, on her own initiative, the printing and distribution of case law favourable to my opponents which she obviously intended to rely on in deciding the case.
"I submit that her intervention was an unlawful descent into the arena of conflict in the case.
I further submit that the behaviour of Ms Justice Bolger in this matter is a serious departure from acknowledged standards of judicial conduct.
"Her behaviour brings the administration of justice into disrepute. It is wholly contrary to the role and function of a court of law.
“The judge also had no right to dismiss my case on the application of parties who were in open defiance of a direction of the court to give back the copies of the case.”
Ms Justice Bolger, meanwhile, told the court last week that she would provide a written ruling explaining her decision at a later stage, but she gave an indicative view that the WRC and Arthur Cox were entitled to their full legal costs
The judge apologised to lawyers representing the WRC and Arthur Cox for having to endure the “unacceptable, appalling situation”.
“The court is horrified that any litigant, and in particular a qualified solicitor, would conduct themselves in this manner before the court,” she said.
