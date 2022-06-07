Alleged UVF gangster charged with battering ex boss Darren Moore with claw hammer

Andrew Hoey is accused of being part of a five-strong gang that brutally attacked the former paramilitary who once fired six shots into UVF super tout Mark Haddock

An alleged UVF gangster has appeared in court facing a raft of charges including battering ex-UVF commander Darren Moore nine years ago.

Andrew Hoey is accused of being part of a five-strong gang that used claw hammers on the former paramilitary who once fired six shots into UVF super tout Mark Haddock.

We revealed in April 2013 how former Mount Vernon UVF leader Moore was set upon and left with two broken arms, two broken legs and required metal pins and plates to be inserted as a result.

We even received a picture of Moore, who's now 53, recovering in hospital after the shocking attack.

At the time we reported that Moore had refused to make a statement to police about the attack despite him likely to have known the names of all of his assailants.

It's not clear what changed over the years for the police to bring charges against one of the alleged gang.

But last Thursday Andrew Hoey appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from his solicitor's office to be formally charged in connection with the attack on Moore and a host of other paramilitary-linked offences.

The 42-year-old confirmed he was aware of the 32 charges against him which are alleged to have been committed on various dates between January 1, 2013 and June 22, 2017.

Included in the whopping indictment, Hoey, originally from Newtownabbey but now with an address at Riverview in Omagh, faces allegations of UVF membership, blackmail, drug dealing, beatings, burglaries, intimidation, theft and fraud.

If substantiated, the charges detail how Hoey was involved in:

Membership of the UVF;

Extorting money from four businesses in Glengormley;

Transferring criminal cash;

Having cocaine and cannabis for sale;

Burglaries to steal and to inflict GBH;

A fraudulent car crash claim;

Intimidation and breaking windows;

Inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on former UVF hood Darren Moore in April 2013.

The court clerk told Hoey that, although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on his own behalf but he told her "no, no" when declining the opportunity.

District Judge Rosie Watters said while the offences were allegedly committed "all over" Northern Ireland, she was returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court and freeing Hoey on his own bail of £500, she scheduled the arraignment to be hard on June 28.

Ex-Mount Vernon boss Darren Moore

We reported in 2013 that Darren Moore had been set up and set upon by a UVF gang in what was reportedly a warning to his former gang boss Mark Haddock.

Moore was lured to Monkstown and, once he arrived, he was dragged outside and attacked by a five-man gang all wielding claw hammers.

As well as suffering broken arms and leg, his attackers gouged chunks of flesh as they set about him in a barbaric attack.

Moore was dumped in the grounds of a primary school on the outskirts of Belfast after the attack which was reportedly not sanctioned by the organisation's Shankill Road leadership.

In 2006 Moore pumped six bullets into his former Mount Vernon boss and UVF killer Haddock but he survived the attack and the pair even became friends again afterwards.

In March 2017 Moore was set upon for a second time while drinking a pint in a pub in Doagh, Co Antrim.

Five men were jailed for a total of 23 years in the savage attack which was captured on CCTV.