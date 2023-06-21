Alleged UVF boss Stephen ‘Mackers’ Matthews waves at cameras as he arrives at court

Pacemaker Press 21/06/23 Stephen Matthews appears at Laganside Court in Belfast on Wednesday, pictured beside Jamie Bryson Pic Pacemaker

Stephen Matthews appears at Laganside Court in Belfast on Wednesday. Pic Pacemaker

This is alleged UVF boss Stephen Matthews waving at cameras as he arrived at a Belfast court on Wednesday.

Matthews (60), of Pansy Street, along with Derek Lammey (58), of Spring Place, appeared at Belfast Crown Court for an arraignment hearing.

The two men have been ordered to stand trial accused of taking part in an alleged loyalist show of strength in east Belfast.

Matthews replied "not guilty' to charges of unlawful assembly, affray and intimidation.

Lammey replied "definitely not guilty'' to the three charges.

The charge of intimidation states on court papers that they "unlawfully caused by force, threats or menaces or in some other way other persons, namely persons within the Ballymacarett Centre, to refrain from doing an act, namely returning to their place of residence''.

The offences relate to the gathering of nearly 40 masked men in the Pitt Park/Fraser Pass area of the lower Newtownards Road in east Belfast on February 2, 2021.

A prosecution barrister asked Judge Paul Ramsey KC for a trial date to be fixed and that defence statements should be "lodged with the court forthwith''.

But defence counsel for Matthews, John Larkin KC, asked for three weeks to lodge his defence statement "given the time of year''.

Judge Ramsey agreed to three weeks for the defence statements to be lodged by Mr Larkin and by Lammey's defence counsel Eugene Grant KC.

Mr Larkin told the court that the trial is expected to last two to three weeks and it would likely be held sometime in 2024.

Judge Ramsey said the case would be reviewed in the new court term on September 6, 2023, when it is likely a trial date will be fixed.

Both defendants were released on continuing bail.