Alleged robber ‘punched and bit staff in violent shop theft’, court told

Mr Kelly, of North Bank, Castleforbes Road, Dublin 1 is charged with two counts of robbing shops in the north inner city on February 18.

​A suspected thief accused of “punching and biting” during a confrontation with shop staff went around the corner to another store and carried out a second violent robbery, it is alleged.

According to gardaí, Shane Kelly (33) threatened staff and threw cans at them in the second incident.

He was granted bail at Dublin District Court and the case was adjourned for the directions of the DPP.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda said it was alleged the accused carried out two robberies at separate shops in a short space of time.

Violence was used in both, he said, and there was clear CCTV evidence. In the first incident, it was alleged, the accused entered Gala on Sheriff Street and began placing items in a basket.

When he attempted to leave without paying for them, staff stopped him and he “turned violent, punching, biting and making various verbal threats,” the garda said.

He then left and went to the Spar around the corner at Castleforbes Square, where he again began selecting items and tried to leave with them.

When challenged by staff, it was alleged, he threatened them and “threw cans of drinks at them”.

Judge Smyth granted bail on condition that the accused stays away from the shops and staff.