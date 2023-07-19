Alleged New IRA men accused of trying to recruit man to head up active service unit

Gary McNally and Joseph Donnelly were arrested following a surveillance operation which targeted suspected meetings at a leisure centre

Two alleged senior members of the New IRA are to stand trial over claims they tried to recruit a man to head up an active service unit in Belfast, a judge ordered today.

Gary McNally, 63, and Joseph Donnelly, 52, are accused of being present and involved in secretly recorded attempts to enlist him into the terror grouping.

They were arrested following a surveillance operation which targeted suspected meetings at a leisure centre in the west of the city.

McNally and Donnelly, whose address cannot be published, are jointly charged with belonging to a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts on dates between December 2019 and August 2022.

Both men appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today for a preliminary enquiry into the allegations against them.

The case relates to claims they met with an unnamed man, referred to as Mr X, at Whiterock Leisure Centre in September 2020.

During previous hearings, the prosecution alleged Donnelly held the role as Officer Commanding of the New IRA in Belfast, while McNally was in charge of security.

Based on audio and video recordings, they were accused of attempting to recruit Mr X by promising him autonomy to lead a small active service unit, set his own targets and help build the dissident grouping’s future.

He was asked to consider the position and return a week later but failed to show at the second meeting, it was claimed.

In court today McNally, who is currently on bail, and Donnelly, who remains in custody, confirmed they understood the charges against them.

Both defendants declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in proceedings.

District Judge Francis Rafferty backed prosecution submissions that they have a prima facie case to answer.

He granted an application to have McNally and Donnelly returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Rafferty also issued a certificate for two defence barristers to represent both defendants after being told the charges relate to a surveillance operation.