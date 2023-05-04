Alleged drug dealer (58) who shut door in garda’s face to face trial
Anthony Robinson was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.
A Dublin man caught with large quantities of heroin, cocaine and cannabis at his home has been sent forward for jury trial.
Anthony Robinson (58) is alleged to have shut his front door when he saw gardaí at his home, causing an injury to a garda’s head.
The accused, with an address at Barry Close in Finglas, is charged with simple possession of cannabis, heroin and cocaine.
He is further charged with having cannabis, cocaine and heroin for the purposes of sale or supply.
Mr Robinson is also charged with obstruction under the drugs act.
It is alleged that upon seeing gardaí he fled inside his home and closed the front door on Garda Daniel Sweeney, causing him to split his head.
All incidents allegedly took place at his home at Barry Close on September 16, 2021.
A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
Judge Gerard Jones gave the accused the formal alibi caution.
The judge also assigned defence solicitor Fiona Brennan and one junior counsel on free legal aid.
Judge Jones further ordered that a videocopy of an interview which gardaí conducted with Mr Robinson be provided to his legal team.
The accused has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charges.
