Alleged chicken ‘thief’ who ‘liberated’ chickens from farm accused of illegal protest

Chicken “thief” and animal rights activist Tuesday Goti has allegedly been “caught” in the hen house once again.

The 35-year-old mum – convicted last year of “stealing” chickens to “liberate” them from a farm – is accused of taking part in an illegal protest at another chicken farm.

She’s one of 11 people named in court papers charged with aggravated trespass at a poultry farm in Co Down.

Along with co-accused Naomi Finlay, it’s the second time within a year Tuesday and Naomi have been up in court for animal rights acts.

But Goti may well have damned herself given social media posts, seen here, where she posted photographs of herself and other activists inside the chicken farm.

She is seen sitting on her knees as police officers arrest her and the others and she posted an explanation of why she had entered the farm.

Tuesday Goti protesting at a henhouse

While none of the three men or eight women attended Lisburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday, District Judge Rosie Watters heard that the single charge they all face “relates to a protest concerning animal rights activists”.

They are charged with aggravated trespass intending to disrupt at Gartross Poultry Farm in Steps Road, Donaghcloney, Co Down, on July 2 last year.

Animal rights activist Tuesday Goti

The 11 are: Goti, from Wesley Street in Lisburn; Finlay, also from Wesley Street in Lisburn; Lesley Ann Armstrong (39), from Annagh Meadows in Portadown; Danny Donaldson (31), from Seagrove Parade in Belfast; Tiffany Donaldson (31), also Seagrove Parade; Christy Flux (29), from the Croft Road in Dromara; Kevin Flux (60) from Abingdon Road in the Isle of Wight; Bethany Lloyd (25), from Moneybrooke Road in Shropshire; Rebecca Oakes (37), Wesley Street, Lisburn; Marie Smith (age unknown), from Lower Garneggy farm, Greenbottom in Cornwall and Fiona Walsh (43), from Barleyfields in Derry.

Having heard that some of the summonses had been served but others remained outstanding, DJ Watters adjourned the case to October 17.

