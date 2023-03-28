pleaded guilty | 

All Ireland-winning hurler Pat Ryan convicted of perjury in garda traffic probe

He later appeared at Limerick District Court where he was jailed for two weeks by Judge Patricia Harney, but immediately appealed the sentence

Pat Ryan of Limerick in 2018. Photo: Sportsfile

An All Ireland-winning hurler has been convicted of committing perjury arising out of an internal garda probe into the alleged ‘squaring away’ of road traffic offences.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Pat Ryan, of Doon, Co Limerick, appeared by appointment at a garda station in Limerick this morning where he was charged.

He pleaded guilty to committing perjury on October 21, 2020, at Limerick District Court.

Ryan (27) is a three-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Limerick who was dropped from the senior hurling panel earlier this year.

He was originally questioned by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) in March 2021 arising out of a probe into alleged corruption in office involving a number of gardaí.

More to follow...


