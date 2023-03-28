All-Ireland winning hurler arrested for perjury in garda traffic probe

Gardai have charged the well known sportsman who is due to appear before Limerick District Court today.

An All-Ireland winning hurler has been arrested on suspicion of committing perjury before a court arising out of an internal Garda probe into the alleged squaring away of road traffic offences.

The man, in his 20s, appeared by appointment at a garda station in Limerick this morning.

“As part of an ongoing criminal investigation Gardaí this morning charged a male and is due to appear before Limerick District Court today,” said a Garda spokesman.

The man was originally questioned by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) in March 2021 arising out of a probe into alleged corruption in office involving a number of Gardai.

