All-Ireland winning hurler arrested for perjury in garda traffic probe
Gardai have charged the well known sportsman who is due to appear before Limerick District Court today.
An All-Ireland winning hurler has been arrested on suspicion of committing perjury before a court arising out of an internal Garda probe into the alleged squaring away of road traffic offences.
The man, in his 20s, appeared by appointment at a garda station in Limerick this morning.
Gardai have charged the well known sportsman who is due to appear before Limerick District Court today.
Read more
“As part of an ongoing criminal investigation Gardaí this morning charged a male and is due to appear before Limerick District Court today,” said a Garda spokesman.
The man was originally questioned by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) in March 2021 arising out of a probe into alleged corruption in office involving a number of Gardai.
More to follow.
Today's Headlines
harrowing | Granddad of three siblings killed in Tallaght describes moment he identified bodies
Dossier | More attacks planned in ‘manifesto’ by Nashville school shooter, police say
Killer free | Anger as seriously-ill gangland murderer released and reunited with family
Ban-ner Boy | Teen (14) from Co Clare caught towing caravan while uninsured on busy UK motorway
short term | Domino’s opens store beside Maynooth University and introduces Mescal-inspired uniform
'stupid arguments' | Enoch Burke banned from courtroom after repeated clashes with judge
BAIL GRANTED | Face of man charged after student chased through Dublin school by group of men
Abi Days | ‘Only Fools and Horses’ star David Jason discovers 52-year-old daughter he didn’t know he had
Putt in his place | Farmer in court for attacking nephew’s car with golf club after victim’s mum pelted with eggs
DUBS LEGEND | GAA hero Philly McMahon joins advisory group for Citizens’ Assembly on drug use