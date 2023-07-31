Alcoholic given supervised contact with child (12) he is accused of sexually abusing

The man (50s) blamed his behaviour on the 12-year-old girl’s clothing, a court was told

Social services allowed a Co Armagh alcoholic to have supervised contact with a child relative he is accused of sexually abusing, a court was told.

The man, who is aged in his fifties, has been charged with sexually assaulting the child and sexually communicating with her.

The alleged offences occurred between February and June 2022 when the child was aged 12.

An anonymous referral came through the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) on July 17 this year and after the child made disclosures, social services instigated a safeguarding plan after the child made the disclosures.

Armagh Magistrates Court was told that social services permitted the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, to have supervised contact with the girl after the disclosures were made, which was in the week before the accused was arrested.

The court was told that the defendant was heavily intoxicated when he touched the child’s chest and she pushed him away without difficulty.

He then allegedly followed her to her bedroom, made “inappropriate comments”, tried to touch her while she was in bed and tried to encourage her to get up.

She swore at him loudly after which he left, however, he proceeded to send her inappropriate text messages.

Screenshots of the messages were provided to police.

He was arrested and during interview, he accepted touching the child’s chest but denied that it was sexual, saying he “pushed her away because she was in his face”.

He initially denied following the child to her bedroom or any further touching, but later accepted that “due to alcohol he may not remember as opposed to claiming it did not happen”.

He confirmed sending the text messages, contending they were simply to “wind her up”.

However, police were told when the accused was challenged about his behaviour by another relative, he argued that the child was somewhat to blame because of her clothing as “she was flaunting it at me”.

In interview, he denied saying this, but he said he believed the child’s choice of clothing was “inappropriate”.

While objecting to bail, a detective said the accused has been permitted supervised contact with the child and it is understood at least one adult in the family has known about the allegations since March this year.

The detective voiced concerns of further offences, pointing to the accused’s acceptance of alcohol dependency which “he heavily relies on as his defence”.

There are still further witnesses to be spoken to and the detective felt the accused may attempt to interfere with the investigation.

She added: “We are also concerned by his lack of awareness as to the seriousness of this matter and how inappropriate his behaviour has been.”

A defence barrister said bail could be granted with strict conditions.

He added: “My client was interviewed without a solicitor by his own choice and was quite open with police.

“Social services were made aware and safeguarding measures are in place which have been without issue.”

District Judge Anne Marshall released the accused on £250 bail and ordered him to reside at an address approved by police.

All further contact with the child and anyone aged under 18 is now banned.

The case will return to court later this month.