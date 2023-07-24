Addict who stole from charity who rescued him from ‘freezing’ park bench is jailed

“I cannot think of a worse case in terms of a breach of trust and in terms of stealing money that was there help the community”

A drug addict who stole £2,800 from a charity which had taken him off a “freezing” park bench to help him was handed an eight month jail sentence today.

Stephen McAleese was originally sentenced for the burglary in January last year, but the 33-year-old was freed on appeal and since then, he has repeatedly promised to repay the cash he stole from Tidal charity.

At Antrim County Court of Appeal today however, defence counsel Neil Moore conceded there was little or no prospect of McAleese being able to repay any more than the £955 he had already handed over.

“I suggest that the most appropriate course is to dismiss the appeal and affirm the sentence of eight months,” he told Judge Roseanne McCormick KC.

On the day his case was due to be contested McAleese, from Ballydugennan Villas in Toome, entered an 11th hour guilty plea to burglary of the offices of Tidal on Main Street in his home town between 18-20 December 2020 where he stole £2,800 in cash.

According to their website, “TIDAL is a successful Community group based in Toome” which over the last two decades, “have provided much needed amenities and services for the local community, including the creation of employment opportunities.”

The court had previously heard that effectively, the charity secretary effectively took McAleese under her wing and as well as helping him get his life back on track, there was an arrangement where she would regularly lend him money but not before the initial amount was paid back.

That continued until McAleese accused her of stealing his money but the court heard he was in the office one day and had seen cash in an envelope in a cupboard.

When the secretary went back to work, she discovered the office had been broken into, a hole punched through the cupboard and the cash filled envelope stolen but McAleese had cut himself when he broke in and from DNA taken from the blood sample, cops were able to trace it back to him.

Arrested and interviewed three months later, McAleese couldn’t provide any explanation as to why his blood was here but he told officers “do I look like I have £2,800 - I’m skint!”

The thief maintained his denials until the day of his trial when he eventually confessed his guilt and defence counsel Neil Moore suggested at that stage he had difficulty accepting it was him because he was so “ashamed and disgusted.”

“It appears that the entirety of the money went on crack cocaine, an awful waste of money but it shows you where his life was at the time,” said the experienced barrister, conceding that the offence was a “gross breach of trust” and aggravated by McAleese’s 58 previous convictions.

Jailing McAleese at Antrim Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick was scathing in his criticism of the 33-year-old, explaining that “I cannot think of a worse case in terms of a breach of trust and in terms of stealing money that was there help the community.”

The Judge said the secretary of Tidal had “literally taken you off a park bench one freezing February evening” and then helped him with medical appointments and obtaining Housing Executive accommodation “and then you make an outrageous allegation against her that she stole your money, totally unfounded and malicious.”

“Armed with some knowledge of where there is some cash, you proceed to break in and steal £2,800 and she felt personally obliged to pay that money back out of her own pocket,” declared the judge.

In court today, Appeal Judge McCormick said the case had been “adjourned serially” to allow McAleese time to repay the stolen cash but with no more money likely to be forthcoming, she was affirming the eight month jail sentence.

In addition, she also made a compensation order for £1,845 and allowing McAleese six months to pay, warned him that failure to do so could result in him being jailed again in default.