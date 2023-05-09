Acupuncturist staying in Dublin clinic failed to tell gardaí he was UK sex offender

Banned acupuncturist Hongbin Liu (60) is a registered sex offender in the UK.

A Chinese medical practitioner convicted of sex offences in the UK was found staying in a Dublin acupuncture clinic after coming here without notifying the authorities of his past.

Banned acupuncturist Hongbin Liu (60), a registered sex offender in the UK, was staying in a makeshift room in a business in the capital when he was arrested, a court heard.

Gardaí alleged he was given temporary accommodation and employment after using a fake name. Liu was brought before Dublin District Court charged with failing to notify gardaí of his details under the Sex Offenders Act.

Pleading guilty, he said he did not know he was required to register here and had not deliberately avoided the process.

Judge Bryan Smyth spared him a conviction, applying the Probation of Offenders Act.

Garda Shona Moran had objected to bail, saying she was not satisfied with the address the accused had provided and he had indicated he was going to return to the UK.

He was on the sex offenders register in Britain and there was an order in place that he was not to practice acupuncture there.

The accused, who was legally representing himself, said he had come here to “take the opportunity to see Dublin, a great city of literature” and did not know he was required to notify the gardaí here of his registration.

“I have a conviction in the UK for a sexual offence but I have always maintained my innocence,” Liu said.

“If I knew I was required to register with the police, I would have done so.”

He said he had done so the day before the court hearing.

Gda Moran said it was gardaí who gave that to him to sign while he was in custody.

The garda said he was given employment here and staying in a makeshift room on the premises but his employer was not aware of him as he had given a false name. Liu said it was not false as he used the name “Harry” professionally.

Judge Smyth asked the accused if he was planning on staying in Ireland. Liu said he would be leaving the State.

The judge said if the accused was accepting the offence, the case could be resolved, but it was a matter for Liu.

Liu then pleaded guilty.

“I did not deliberately avoid the process of registering, I apologise,” he said.

The judge applied the Probation of Offenders Act. He told the accused while this would not be recorded as a conviction, it could be raised in any future court proceedings.