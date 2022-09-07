Accountant admits punching his ex-partner in the face in the ‘heat of moment’

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case for a restorative justice report and said if this was favourable, he would strike the charge out, sparing the accused a criminal record.

AN accountant punched his ex-partner in the chest and face when a heated domestic row got “out of hand”, a court heard.

Thomas Briody (53) lashed out “in the heat of the moment” and left the woman with a cut lip.

Mr Briody, a father-of-one of Rock Road, Blackrock, Dundalk, Co Louth, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case for a restorative justice report and said if this was favourable, he would strike the charge out, sparing the accused a criminal record.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí were called to Hillcrest Park in Lucan on May 16, 2021.

A heated argument had turned physical, resulting in the accused punching the victim once with a closed fist in the chest and in the face and mouth area, Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said.

The victim’s lip was bleeding and she had soreness in her chest. Mr Briody had no previous convictions.

The offence was out of character and Mr Briody and his ex had since resolved their differences, his lawyer said.

Mr Briody had €5,000 to offer in compensation and this was “absolutely not him trying to buy his way out of any difficulty.”

“Tempers became frayed and in the heat of the moment, Mr Briody lashed out,” Judge McHugh said.

“I don’t believe it would serve anybody in the circumstances were a conviction to be recorded.”