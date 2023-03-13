60-year-old man spared jail for his role in ‘classic invoice redirection fraud’

Andrew Edward had “foolishly” allowed his bank account to be used by an ex-colleague whom he had believed to be trustworthy

A 60-year-old man has avoided a jail term for his role in what the judge called a “classic invoice redirection fraud.”

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Andrew Edward had “foolishly” and “recklessly” allowed his bank account to be used by an ex-colleague whom he had believed to be trustworthy.

Edward, of Dun Saithne Court, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to money laundering within the State on March 4, 2021. He has seven previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Garda Barry Griffin told Joe Barnes BL, prosecuting, that €19,095 was transferred into an account owned and controlled by Edward. It was flagged as suspicious and €17,625 was recovered.

The court heard almost €1,500 had been withdrawn from the account and was not recovered.

Andrew Edward — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

Edward was arrested and told gardai that he had allowed an ex-colleague to use his account and was to keep €200 for himself.

Rebecca Smith BL, defending, submitted that her client, a married family man with a number of medical issues, had been reckless in trusting his friend and had written a letter of apology outlining his shame and remorse.

She said he had co-operated with the investigation and hopefully would not be before the courts again.

Judge Martin Nolan said this was a “classic invoice redirection fraud” and Edward had behaved in a reckless way in allowing his bank account to be used.

Judge Nolan said the other person may have taken advantage of his friendship but he should have known better. He imposed a nine-month sentence which he suspended in full on strict conditions.