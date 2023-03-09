40 people charged after major crackdown on burglary gangs in north Dublin
A total of 39 men and one woman were charged following a major garda operation targeting organised crime in north Dublin.
The 40 suspects, who have been charged with a total of 60 offences including burglary and associated crime, were due before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ), Swords and Balbriggan District Courts at 10.30am.
The “comprehensive policing operation” conducted as part of Operation Thor was carried out by gardaí in the Coolock and Raheny districts.
Officers had specifically targeted organised crime groups and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.
“The 39 men and one woman (aged 18 to 63) have been charged with a total of 60 offences including burglary and associated crime and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ), Swords and Balbriggan District Courts at 10:30am on Thursday 9th March,” gardai said.
“An additional two persons who were arrested as part of this operation are being dealt with under the Garda Youth Diversion Scheme.”
Operation Thor was launched in November 2015 to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated crime that usually occur in winter months.
Gardai say the initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property-related crime since its introduction.
The Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched on September 30, 2022.
