27 people charged in garda crackdown on theft, criminal damage and burglaries in Dublin

Twenty-two men and five women have been charged with 37 alleged offences arising from 15 incidents in Clontarf, 11 in Raheny and three in Howth.

More than two dozen people are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice today after being arrested over crimes committed in business and retail outlets.

The arrests were made following an initiative by the J District (Clontarf, Howth and Raheny Garda stations) which reassessed previous reports to identify suspects who allegedly committed crimes in the area.

These crimes include theft, criminal damage and burglary affecting the business sector.

Superintendent David Kennedy of the J District said: "This operation focuses on increased collaboration and cooperation with the business community in Raheny, Clontarf and Howth through increased engagement with Raheny Business Association.

"Ultimately, this approach will promote crime awareness and enhance our relationships with the business community in the J District. I encourage all businesses to continue to report criminal matters to An Garda Síochána and to continue work collaboratively with us in the detection and prevention of crimes against the retail sector."

An Garda Síochána continues to cooperate with the business community to reduce loss through prevention and detection and in line with the core principle of keeping safe through engagement and collaboration.