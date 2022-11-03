Couple arrested over alleged serious assault on nine-week-old baby released without charge

A file will now be prepared for the DPP on the case.

The man and woman who were arrested for an alleged assault on a then nine-week-old baby girl have both been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP on the case.

The woman aged in her 30’s was released from garda custody in Dundalk Station this afternoon while the man also aged in his 30’s was released from Drogheda Garda Station yesterday evening.

They were both detained and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The baby is being treated in hospital for what are described as very serious injuries.

The small child had a number of bruises on her body and the case was upgraded to a criminal investigation after the results of medical reports and initial interviews with the two adults were examined by the investigation team.

The incident happened at the baby’s home on September 13. It is understood the infant has two older siblings, but it is not known whether they were in the property when the incident occurred.

She was rushed to Temple Street Hospital in a critical condition after gardaí and emergency services were contacted.

Investigators quickly became concerned regarding the extent of the injuries the baby sustained and do not believe it was a result of an accident.

One line of enquiry is whether the baby was injured on the stairs of her home.

Gardaí have been working with child protection agency Tusla as part of the investigation.

In a statement at the time, Tusla said: “Any trauma or injury to a child is very difficult for the family and community. However, it’s not appropriate for Tusla to comment at this time, while all the facts are not known.

“When a child or family enters into a relationship with a public service such as Tusla, they are entitled to expect that information generated in that relationship is treated in confidence and remains private. This is critically important in the subject matters which Tusla is involved.”