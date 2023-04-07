Cork pensioner found with serious injuries dies in hospital four weeks after assault

A pensioner has died in a Cork hospital four weeks after he was found with serious injuries.

The 69-year-old man had been in a serious condition since he was found with multiple injuries on March 11 in The Glen on Cork's northside.

He was rushed to hospital after being found with injuries which gardaí said was consistent with having been assaulted in the Glentrasna area of The Glen.

However, his condition deteriorated over recent days.

Despite efforts by doctors to stabilise him, the man's condition became critical and he died on Thursday.

Gardaí are now investigating all the circumstances in which the pensioner sustained the injuries.

A 29-year-old man has already appeared before Cork District Court charged with having assaulted the man.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A full post mortem examination will be conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) today by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Garda sources said the nature of their ongoing investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination.

It is believed the man sustained the injuries in a property in the area of The Glen where he lived.

However, when Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene he was found injured on the street.

Gardaí conducted extensive door-to-door inquiries in the area at the time to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious.

CCTV security camera footage has also been examined.