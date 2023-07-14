Cops close in on ram-raid gang suspected in break-ins across seven counties

The aftermath after a car drove into the shopfront of a mobile-phone store on Dublin’s Henry Street on July 4. Photo: Collins

A nationwide garda alert is in place for an organised crime gang who are suspected of ram-raiding and forcing entry into stores in seven counties over the past number of weeks.

Senior sources say the net is closing in on the group who are suspected of stealing goods worth tens of thousands of euro and causing similar amounts worth of criminal damage in their crime spree.

There have been at least eight organised store robberies linked to the gang in recent weeks in counties Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford, Kildare, Meath, Galway and Dublin.

Sources say the gang has at least six members and gardaí believe they have access to at least three cars, including two stolen high-powered Audis.

As part of what is being described as a “regional co-ordinated investigation”, up to four cars used by the suspects have already been seized and are subject to forensic examination.

In one of their most high-profile suspected operations, the gang is suspected of getting away with stock worth €10,000 when a phone shop on Dublin’s Henry Street was rammed in the early hours of Tuesday, July 4.

At around 4am the gang’s UK-registered Mercedes Coupe vehicle – which was not a stolen vehicle – reversed at speed into a 3 mobile phone store.

Garda investigations have since revealed that just a few hours earlier, a car dealership in the Clondalkin area of Dublin was ram-raided by the same gang.

After forcing entry at a gate two cars were stolen, including a BMW which was caught on CCTV picking up the suspects for the Henry Street incident in the early hours of the next day.

It is believed that the gang’s current spate of crime started on June 26 when members targeted a phone shop in Trim, Co Meath, using a vehicle whose registration plates were covered with duct tape.

Four days later in Naas, Co Kildare, the gang is suspected of striking again when its members smashed into two phone shops with sledgehammers, leading to mobile phones and other stock being taken.

The car suspected of being used in this break-in was recovered by gardaí in Co Kildare.

In the early hours of July 1, a phone shop in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, was targeted. Five males were caught on CCTV breaking into the shop with sledgehammers after arriving in two silver cars.

One of these vehicles – a Mercedes – is suspected of being involved in a similar raid on a premises in Newbridge, Co Kildare, at 2.30am on July 3. Sources say it is likely the same car was used in the Henry Street raid.

“A very serious investigation is in place in relation to this gang involving gardaí from several different garda divisions,” a senior source said.

“The expectation is that they will be caught sooner rather than later, but there is no doubt that they have been very prolific.

“It is suspected that it’s not just phone shops that they have targeted, and they don’t always fully ram their vehicles into the targeted premises. It is believed for many reasons that the suspects are Eastern European nationals.”

It is suspected that an Audi used by the crime gang was stolen from a dealership in Co Galway last month. The gang is suspected of taking part in a burglary of a phone shop in the Galway city area shortly afterwards.

The latest incident linked to the gang happened at a phone shop at Main Street, Roscommon town at 3.10am last Monday.

A video of the immediate aftermath of a ram-raid incident in Roscommon has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows three men running to and from a shop which has apparently been broken into using a car.

The three are seen rushing between the shopfront and a black car parked on the footpath, the men carrying items in their hands towards the car.

One man, dressed in black, is seen throwing items into the backseat of the car before the three depart the area.

The front window of the shop was completely smashed by the raiders who gained entry and made off with a number of valuable mobile phones.

And the gang is being investigated after vehicles were driven through the front entrances of two businesses in Co Wexford early on Saturday morning and goods worth thousands of euro were stolen.

A motor factor in Newbawn, near New Ross, was targeted along with Joyce’s electrical shop in the Clonard area of Wexford town between 1.30am and 3.30am. A vehicle was driven through the front gates of the motor factor and thousands of euro in items were stolen.

Shortly afterwards an SUV was driven through the front door of Joyce’s, and electrical items, with a value running to thousands of euro, were stolen.

The 4x4 was lodged in the front door, which remains broken, but the business is open this weekend to customers.

The vehicle has been impounded and gardaí are working on the assumption that both crimes are connected and linked to the crime spree.