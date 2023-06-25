Cop killer Aaron Brady looks beefed up as he’s brought to arranged appointment

Aaron Brady’s pumping iron behind bars as he serves a 40-year sentence

KILLER Aaron Brady looks beefed up from prison workouts as he is brought to an arranged appointment by officers this week.

Brady, according to sources, is under enhanced security due to his volatile nature.

In chains and flanked by three officers from Portlaoise high-security jail, the cop killer, who is serving a life sentence with a 40-year minimum term for the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe, spends most of his time behind bars in the gym lifting weights.

A high security detail was assigned to the volatile prisoner

He has been brought to a number of appointments outside prison since his conviction for capital murder.

Brady is on the C4 wing of the jail along with gangland killers and some of Ireland’s most dangerous criminals.

Adrian Donohoe

It has been previously reported that the Armagh man has already fallen foul of Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy and has been throwing his weight around in an attempt to become the top lag on his wing. Brady, however, has strongly denied the claims.

Sources say he is argumentative and determined that he will have his conviction overturned when his appeal is heard later this year.

Brady, from Crossmaglen, was extradited from the US and later found guilty of the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe (41) in 2013.

Aaron Brady

Garda Donohoe was shot dead at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth during an armed robbery attempted by Brady, who later fled to the States and set himself up with a new life there.

The Special Criminal Court heard how he had talked about the killing while drunk and admitted to shooting the garda while drinking in the Coachman’s Inn in The Bronx.

At one point, Brady threatened to shoot a man who punched him in a bar fight and said he had killed before. On another night he got drunk and admitted the killing.

During the trial, two key witnesses testified they heard him admit to shooting a garda in Ireland.

Brady admitted lying when giving an account of his movements to gardai the day after the murder and again 10 days later, claiming he lied as he was trying to disguise the fact he was moving laundered diesel waste.

The jury accepted, by majority verdict, that he was the gunman who shot dead Adrian Donohoe in cold blood.

Brady was sentenced to 40 years in August 2020 and he was given another 14 year sentence for the robbery that netted his gang €7,000.

Following his conviction, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe’s parents described their son’s murder as “a waste of a good man for such an evil and pointless act”.

At a sentence hearing Hugh and Peggy Donohoe said their son deserved the chance to live to old age and not to be “shot down in such a brutal way”.

In a statement read by their son Alan they said: “We visit his grave every week, which is some comfort, but it’s no place for him. He should be here with us living his life.”

Aaron Brady. Photo: Mick O'Neill.

Aaron Brady faces a further trial next year for allegedly plotting to pervert the course of justice, and will go to the Appeals Court in October in an effort to have his conviction overturned.

He has been charged along with Dean Byrne (29) of conspiring to persuade a prosecution witness, Daniel Cahill, not to give evidence.

Brady is also accused of recording the playing of a video of a witness being interviewed by gardai. During his trial it was heard that the video of Cahill telling gardai that he heard Brady admitting to murdering a garda had been circulating on social media.

Brady’s conviction for capital murder was the first in decades in Ireland but earlier this year a court found Stephen Silver guilty of the same offence. Silver shot Garda Colm Horkan 11 times during a fracas in Roscommon in June 2020.