Children as young as 15 being tricked into becoming money mules for fraudsters

Most of these accounts belonged to 18 to 24-year-olds, many of whom are cash-strapped students seeking to make ends meet. Some belonged to children as young as 15.

Children are being deceived into allowing their bank accounts to be used for the illegal movement of funds.​

Irish banks identified more than 2,600 “money mule” accounts in the first six months of this year, with €17.5m illegally transferred through them.

Latest figures show the problem is getting worse.

There has been a 50pc rise in the value of illegal transfers when compared with the same period in last year. The average amount moved through money mule accounts in the first six months of this year was around €10,000, more than double the average of €4,000 in the first half of last year.

The figures were released as part of a campaign warning all consumers, particularly students, of the risks associated with this activity and the need for vigilance to avoid getting involved.

As the new academic year begins, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) and Union of Students in Ireland (USI) have joined forces for the initiative, under the BPFI FraudSMART banner.

Popular social media platforms TikTok and Snapchat are being used to get the message out to young people.

Launching the campaign, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris urged all students to know the warning signs, protect themselves and avoid becoming involved.

“This is not a victimless or harmless crime and has serious consequences for your future,” he said.

Money mules are usually recruited through social media ads and messages, but fraudsters are also known to approach young people in person outside schools, colleges and sports clubs.

BPFI head of financial crime Niamh Davenport

One example of how people are conned is a request for their bank details so that money can be lodged into their account as a short-term measure for someone who does not yet have a bank account.

The target may innocently agree and then find a large sum of money lodged and most of it subsequently transferred, with a “commission” left for the account holder.

BPFI head of financial crime Niamh Davenport said that money transferred by money mules was usually the proceeds of crime, often stolen from innocent victims of text message scams and other types of fraud.

She said the significant rise in money mules may reflect increased levels of text message scams and investment fraud observed by FraudSMART as criminals seek more ways to launder their profits.

Not only that, but the money being laundered was often used by criminals to facilitate other serious crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking and people smuggling, she said.

“This is why the consequences faced for money-muling are so serious and can result in a criminal record,” she said.

Ms Davenport said while people of any age are susceptible to becoming money mules, the industry had observed that the majority of bank accounts belonged to people aged between 18 and 24.

She said it was common practice to seek to recruit mules through ads offering quick cash in return for a service that could be provided from home, such as typing or research. But approaches were becoming more straightforward.

Ms Davenport said the practise was happening across all social media platforms.

“It is definitely the ads on social media that are driving it,” she said.

Ms Davenport said while banks alert social media companies about offending ads, the process to remove them can be slow and the industry is working with the Government to seek a faster method.

USI vice president for welfare Colette Murphy also appealed to students.

“We understand the temptation of offers to earn quick and easy money, but we want to make sure students are aware of the risks of being coerced, conned or tempted into working with fraudsters through social media posts or seemingly legitimate job adverts,” she said.

Ms Murphy said getting caught up in money-muling could have a long-term impact on a young person’s future.

“It could affect your ability to get loans or to travel to many places, including to Australia or on a J1.”