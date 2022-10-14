CAB seize almost €23,000, Rolex and documents in raids targeting Limerick crime gang
Armed gardaí were involved in the operation earlier today which saw searches carried out in Limerick, Donegal and Cork
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have seized cash and conveyance files in an operation targeting a Limerick crime gang.
Among the items seized was €8,900 in cash at a Limerick property, and €14,000 in cash at a search site in Cork.
Gardaí also recovered a Rolex watch as well as documents and conveyance files.
CAB said that the operation marks a "significant development" in its proceeds of crime investigation against the Limerick based crime group.
In particular, the bureau said, it is targeting the assets and properties linked to the criminal gang.
A garda spokesman said that the operation was conducted by bureau officers who were supported by "the Southern Regional Armed Response unit and Gardaí from Donegal and Limerick
