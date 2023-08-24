Burglary gangs and joyriders ‘know gardaí are not allowed chase’ amid car theft spate

“It’s well documented that there is huge frustration among gardaí that these criminals cannot be chased, that pursuits are being stood down”

Sources say there is 'huge frustration' among gardaí that the criminals 'cannot be chased'. Photo: Getty

Burglary gang members and so-called joyriders continue to play cat-and-mouse with gardaí on the country’s roads, with the criminals taking advantage of officers being told to “stand down” and stop chasing them.

However, gardaí point out that their successful high-speed pursuit of a stolen Toyota Yaris car on the M50 early yesterday shows how “proactive policing” can work when specially trained garda drivers chase criminals.

The Yaris was stolen in Lucan, and local officers chased it to Finglas on the M50 before arresting three suspects from Clondalkin – two juveniles and one adult – after a stinger device was used to stop the stolen car.

Detective Garda Mark Ferris, who represents the GRA’s Dublin Metropolitan Region West Division, said: “The currently trending crime of car theft in the DMR West is now a daily feature of the area, with over 460 cars stolen this year to date.

“These vehicles are being taken unlawfully from hard-working families in west Dublin by criminals who are intent on causing havoc on the road network across the capital.

“A video is circulating, and in it we see trained gardaí successfully deploying a vehicle stopping device, resulting in the arrest of repeat offenders following a high-speed chase around Dublin west in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The GRA continues to advocate for management to train rank-and-file gardaí so they can carry out their necessary functions and give them the skillset and confidence to confront these car-borne urban criminals rather than simply standing down on health and safety grounds.”

Sources said at least two high-powered black Audi cars were used by burglary gangs “on the go” in Leinster this week.

A similar stolen Audi used by a Munster-based gang was found burnt-out in a Co Limerick village on Monday night after being involved in two burglaries in Tipperary and Cork.

That car was stolen from a dealership in Co Tipperary last month.

Sources said it has been “extremely active” since, and was used in a smash-and-grab raid at a supermarket in Co Laois.

It was also used in night-time raids at an electrical store in Co Clare and a supermarket in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí suspect that a gang based in Limerick had been using the car for retail burglaries.

“Information about the vehicle would come in now and again during that time, but it was never seized and the suspects have never been caught,” a source said.

“The most likely theory is that it was torched by the gang after it was involved in some kind of collision in Bruree, Co Limerick, late on Monday night, but before that it is suspected of having been involved in serious burglaries in the Mitchelstown and Templemore areas.”

Separately, a Tallaght-based burglary gang are suspected of using two high-powered black Audis with false registration plates to travel around Leinster targeting properties.

A garda alert was in place for one of these vehicles on Monday afternoon after it was observed in the Ashbourne area of Co Meath at around 2.30pm.

It failed to stop for local gardaí and sped off, but when officers tried to pursue it they were ordered to discontinue for safety reasons.

The car was seen later that afternoon in Trim and Dunshauglin, Co Meath, and Mountmellick and Portarlington, Co Laois.

“There was a request for the garda helicopter to track it, but the car kept going out of sight as no one was allowed to pursue it, so the helicopter was not deployed, even though at one stage there was off-duty garda members watching it,” a source said.

The car was eventually driven to Tullamore, Co Offaly, where its occupants are suspected of having been involved in a burglary at around 5pm.

Sources said the last reported sighting of the vehicle was in the Rathcoole area of south-west Dublin at around 6.30pm on Monday.

“It is absolutely crazy that this car could drive around all these locations virtually uninterrupted for four hours, and even worse that it was then used in a burglary during that time,” a source said.

“It’s well documented that there is huge frustration among gardaí that these criminals cannot be chased, that pursuits are being stood down.

“The problem is getting worse, and at this stage many members are wondering if the best that gardaí can do is be a visual presence on the roads because they can’t go after criminals who fail to stop for them.”

In an incident involving suspected ‘joyriders’, gardaí who tried to interact with a stolen GoCar in Temple Bar, Dublin, at around 10pm on Monday were ordered to “stand down” in the interests of public safety.

“This car was being driven in a very dangerous manner in the Dame Street, Grafton Street and Temple Bar areas and was even driven the wrong way on the Quays towards Heuston Station, but gardaí could not follow it,” a source said.

“This vehicle was a major hazard to the safety of pedestrians in the city centre on what was a busy night.”