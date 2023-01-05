Burglars left ‘trail of blood behind them’ in New Year’s break-in at Cork hair salon

The owners of a Cork hair salon have shared photos of the destruction caused by burglars

The owners of a Cork hair salon have shared images of the destruction caused by burglars in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

And Hair & Co revealed a “trail of blood” was left behind by thieves who smashed through the window of their Glanmire business.

Shattered glass is seen strewn across the furniture and salon floor in shocking photos posted to Facebook.

In the minutes after the New Year rang in, burglars burst threw the front window.

"At approximately 12.20am our salon was burgled leaving a trail of blood behind them,” the salon revealed on New Year’s Day.

And Hair & Co revealed the extent of the damage to followers on social media. Photo: And Hair & Co.

"If anybody saw anybody in the area or has any information at all that would be useful we would greatly appreciate.”

They encouraged people to contact Glanmire Garda station if they have information to share.

Photos shared on Facebook show the shocking scale of the damage to the front window, where piles of glass sits on the path in front of the hairdressers.

Shocked clients and friends reacted to the burglary beneath the post, congratulating the staff on their dedication to the small business.

"I’m so sorry girls,” one said, while another wrote: “That’s a terrible thing to happen especially at the start of the year, I know how much work Donna, Aoife and staff have put into this business which has been a great success.

"Keep it going ladies, ye’re very strong.”

Salon co-owner Aoife revealed to CorkBeo that the damage inside the business involved a smashed computer and stolen cash from inside the till.

“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place at a business premises shortly after midnight, Sunday 1st January 2022,” a Garda spokesperson said.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”