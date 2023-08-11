Bullet holes found in wall of home of witness who helped bring down McCarthy-Dundon gang

It is also unclear whether they are linked to a gun attack in Hyde Road at 5.15am on Tuesday or a separate incident when shots were fired at a house in Garryowen, Limerick, after 10pm on Monday.

Three bullet holes have been found in a wall of the family home of April Collins, the woman who helped put two of the main leaders of the McCarthy-Dundon gang in jail for life.

Gardaí carrying out a search of Ms Collins’s home in Limerick discovered the holes this week.

It is not known when the shots were fired at the property in Hyde Avenue.

No one was injured in any of the incidents in the McCarthy-Dundon stronghold and no arrests have been made.

A burnt-out stolen car, which officers believe could be linked to at least one of the shootings, has been recovered.

There have been other incidents in Hyde Road recently.

In June, a car was driven by a house while people were inside and shots were fired. No one was injured.

That incident followed another the month before.

Ms Collins (36) was the partner of McCarthy-Dundon gangster Ger Dundon.

Dundon is serving a 15-year jail sentence in England after being convicted over an extortion plot in which he threatened to shoot two men in the head.

Ms Collins broke off her relationship with Dundon 13 years ago when he was behind bars for a separate campaign of extortion in Limerick.

It was a month before she gave a statement to gardaí about the death in 2008 of rugby player Shane Geoghegan.

Ms Collins gave evidence at the Special Criminal Court that helped lead to murder convictions for John and Wayne Dundon in connection with the fatal shootings of two innocent men.

The first was at the trial of John Dundon, who was being tried for Mr Geoghegan’s death.

Mr Geoghegan was an innocent man walking home from a night out when he was gunned down by killer Barry Doyle in a case of mistaken identity.

Ms Collins admitted witnessing John Dundon ordering the hit on gang rival John McNamara less than 48 hours before Mr Geoghegan’s death.

She testified that, on the night of the murder, she had heard John Dundon order Doyle to kill McNamara, who lived near Mr Geoghegan.

“I was in the house when John Dundon ordered the hit,” she told the court.

She also gave evidence against gang boss Wayne Dundon, who was jailed for life for the 2009 murder of innocent businessman Roy Collins.