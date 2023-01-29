Brazen thief caught on CCTV attacking Navan restaurant door with rock
He is carrying a large rock which he twice throws at the door, damaging it but not breaking the glass.
This is the moment a brazen thief smashes his way into a restaurant in the early hours of last Friday morning.
CCTV footage shows the robber approach the front door of Chopped on Metges Lane in Navan in Meath, and pauses to check there is nobody around to see what he is up to.
He is carrying a large rock which he twice throws at the door, damaging it but not breaking the glass.
Undeterred, he begins booting the door eventually making a big enough gap to crawl through being careful to avoid cutting his hands on the shattered glass on a mat inside the premises.
Stills from the camera then show him ransacking a drawer, stealing a sum of money and calmly opening the door and making off.
Angry shop staff posted on Facebook saying, 'Footage and images from our shop @choppednavan getting robbed this morning at 4:06am.
“Unfortunately, no clear images of his face but a few distinct things about him.
“He was wearing a black puffer with a black puffer sleeveless jacket over it (and) red Adidas trainers with black stripes and white socks.
“(He) has a navy backpack with baby blue feathers, has a square logo spelling out Athena.
"He walked with a slight limp and headed down Metges Lane and turned left towards The Bull (a statue in the town centre).
A garda spokesman said, “Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a commercial premises in Metges Lane, Navan, Co. Meath at approximately 4am on Friday, January 27, 2023.
“A sum of cash was taken from the shop. Investigations are ongoing."
