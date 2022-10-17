Arrest made after man (53) dies in machete attack in Tyrone

A report was received at around 11.55pm that two men had been assaulted by a man armed with a machete, outside a house, in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.

A man aged 53 has died following a “serious assault” with a machete in Omagh, the PSNI has said.

Police have subsequently arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident on Sunday night, October 16.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, died a short time later. The other man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.

"In order to establish what happened, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area on Sunday evening, prior to or around the time the assault was reported to us, and who saw what happened to get in touch.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or might you have captured dash cam footage?

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 1874 of 16/10/22."

Alternatively information can be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.