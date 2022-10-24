Ammo casings found at Regency murder scene matched guns seized from IRA member, court hears

The ammunition casings recovered from the shooting had been fired from the three guns seized from the intercepted car, a garda ballistics expert said.

James Byrne, father of David Byrne, at the Special Criminal Court where the trial of Gerry Hutch is ongoing

Cartridge cases found at the scene of the Regency Hotel gun murder matched three AK-47s seized from an IRA member who was stopped as he drove north through Co Meath a month later, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The weapons were produced in evidence and seen by the three-judge court as the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch (59) and two other men entered its second week today.

David Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when three assault rifle-wielding masked gunmen, disguised as ERU gardai, stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The February 5, 2016 attack on a boxing weigh-in event happened as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin denies murdering the father-of-two.

Mr Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Mr Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

Detective Sergeant David O’Leary of the ballistics section said after he arrived at the scene on February 5, 2016, several discharged cartridges were recovered from the lobby, the function room where the weigh-in had taken place and the hotel access ramp.

He saw a number of strike marks in the lobby, and recovered a bullet core that had lodged in the reception counter, and a bullet jacket which had passed through the counter and lodged in a filing cabinet.

He said he was later asked to examine three Romanian, Chinese and Yugoslavian assault rifles that had been seized by gardai in an investigation in Co Meath. One had its stock sawn off.

The three Kalashnikovs were produced in court and Det Sgt O’Leary confirmed these were the weapons he examined.

Following microscopic examination of test cartridges fired from these weapons, he concluded that the guns were used to discharge 12 cartridge cases found at the scene of the Regency shooting.

In cross-examination, he agreed with Mr Hutch’s barrister Brendan Grehan SC that Kalashnivov stockpiles in the world numbered in the tens of millions.

Last week, the court heard a Shane Rowan of Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal was stopped driving a Vauxhall Insignia north near Slane, Co Meath on March 9, 2016.

Three AK47s and magazines with ammunition were found in the boot.

Rowan was arrested for membership of the IRA and possession of the weapons found in the car.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

Video still of Spanish police swooping on and arresting Gerry Hutch, who was with his wife at the time.

It had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

Former Sinn Fein councillor Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the perpetrators.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years. Gerard Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition.

He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.