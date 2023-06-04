Alleged UVF debt collector claims ‘pistol’-waving taxi video was meant to be TikTok joke

Footage appeared during the week which showed a driver in the uniform of Belfast taxi giants FonaCAB threatening one of his passengers over an alleged debt.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard that according to the police case, 48-year-old Brian Stalford is either acting as enforcer for east Belfast UVF over a supposed drug debt or has “gone rogue” and is operating on the patch of an organised crime gang

An east Belfast taxi driver, recorded on dash cam threatening his passenger, is allegedly an enforcer for the UVF collecting a drug debt, a court heard today (sat). Belfast Magistrates Court heard that according to the police case, 48-year-old Brian Stalford is either acting as enforcer for east Belfast UVF over a supposed drug debt or has “gone rogue” and is operating on the patch of an organised crime gang

Alleged UVF debt collector Brian Stalford is claiming the video of his pistol waving taxi-ride was intended as a spoof for Tik Tok.

Solicitor for the 48-year-old suspected paramilitary enforcer told Belfast Magistrate’s Court yesterday that Stalford and the two passengers in his cab had viewed the video back together.

And that the gun his client appeared to be brandishing while driving his cab was in fact “a toy.”

Despite the fact the two in his car appear terrified with the rear passenger expressing his fear and the front seat occupant repeatedly apologising for his failure to pay his debt.

Stalford and his passengers have become social media sensations after footage appeared during the week which showed a driver in the uniform of Belfast taxi giants FonaCAB threatening one of his passengers over an alleged debt.

The footage shows the driver threatening to blow off his passenger’s knees. He waves what appears to be a handgun as he drives, at one point striking the other man in the face with the muzzle of the gun.

He also appears to be clutching an ammunition clip in his other hand.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard that according to the police case, 48-year-old Brian Stalford is either acting as enforcer for east Belfast UVF over a supposed drug debt or has “gone rogue” and is operating on the patch of an organised crime gang

Yesterday morning Belfast Magistrates Court heard that police believe, Stalford is either acting as enforcer for east Belfast UVF over a supposed drug debt or has “gone rogue” and is operating on the patch of an organised crime gang.

According to defence solicitor Mark Austin, the 57 second video is nothing but “TikTok foolery” which Stalford and his two passengers have watched together since the incident in March.

Dressed in a grey jumper and pink polo shirt, bald headed Stalford appeared in court via video link from police custody.

He confirmed he understood the nature of the four charges he faces.

The taxi driver, who has been sacked by fonaCAB since the dash cam footage emerged, faces charges that on 26 March this year he had a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault and making a threat to kill.

He’s also charged with possessing class A cocaine on June 1.

It also emerged yesterday that the two passengers had been spoken to by investigators but had refused to give statements.

The one minute footage showing alleged enforced Stalford threatening to ``take the head off’’ his alleged target spread like wildfire.

Opposing bail PSNI DC DC Campbell of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said Stalford’s arrest “follows the widely circulated dash cam footage” where the defendant is alleged to have repeatedly threatened and pointed a firearm at his front seat passenger.

“The threat is made ‘you are lucky I’m not taking your f****** knees out’,” said the officer adding that the passenger is told to “work his debt off.”

He told the court police believe “this is a drug related debt and this is a drug related matter.”

“I work for the PCTF and my role is to investigate the activities of the east Belfast UVF,” he said.

“There’s no charge for paramilitary related offences and that is because our position is that he is an enforcer for them in relation to drug related matters.”

The officer said such threats and behaviour “is how drug debts are enforced and how these criminal organisations maintain their version of order.”

And he admitted there is nothing to suggest Stalford is a member of the UVF.

“The alternative is that he is doing it of his own volition which means he is working on the patch of an OCG as a rogue.”

The handgun which features in the footage has not been recovered.

Officer Campbell said police were objecting to bail due to fears that Stalford would commit further offences, interfere with the investigation and witnesses or abscond.

Defence solicitor said his client asserts the firearm was actually a toy gun which belonged to one of the passengers whom he knows and that everyone was a willing participant in the video.

“This is a matter that concerns me,” declared the solicitor, “there’s nothing to contradict his account…..if there was no such thing as social media we would not be here today.”

Describing it as an “idiotic video,” Mr Austin suggested the internet is “littered with idiotic videos.”

He said Stalford’s wife is “riddled with embarrassment.”

Refusing bail, DJ Conner revealed that Stalford has previous drug convictions including possession with intent so “at this stage I’m not minded to grant bail.”

“I feel that there’s a risk of further offences and a risk of interference with the investigation,” said the judge as he remanded Stalford into custody and adjourned the case to June 30.