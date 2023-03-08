£150k reward for info on DCI John Caldwell murder attempt as CCTV released

CCTV footage shows the car leaving the scene on Killyclogher Road immediately after the victim was shot multiple times in front of his young son and other children at around 8pm.

New CCTV released in investigation into attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Police have released new CCTV footage of a car involved in the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as Crimestoppers increase reward for information to £150,000 (€168,000).

The blue Ford Fiesta was recorded travelling into Coalisland at around 10pm on the night of February 21 – one day before the shooting.

Its registration number was MGZ 6242, however it was fitted with false plates reading FRZ 8414 prior to the attack at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone last month.

The footage shows the car leaving the scene on Killyclogher Road immediately after the victim was shot multiple times in front of his young son and other children at around 8pm.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police believe the dissident republican New IRA carried out the shooting

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan has made a new appeal two weeks after the attack which he described as “horrific”.

“I am now in a position to say that I believe a second Ford Fiesta was used in the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell,” he said.

“It is also a blue Ford Fiesta of a similar model.

"This second car had registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in Glengormley towards the end of January.

"I believe this car travelled to Belfast around this date."

Mr Corrigan believes it was driven from Belfast at around 1pm on the day the senior officer was targeted and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh.

Blue Fiesta believed to have been used in DCI John Caldwell shooting

It was found burnt out in the Ardboe Industrial Estate on February 23.

Police are now seeking to identify where it was stored and establish its movements during this period of time.

Commenting on the new footage of the first blue Ford Fiesta which travelled into Coalisland at around 10pm the night before the shooting and leaving the scene of the incident, Mr Corrigan said it travelled past Glendale Service Station towards the Racolpa Road where it was abandoned and set on fire.

“We have established that this first blue Ford Fiesta was purchased in Ballyclare on Wednesday, February 8, and was observed travelling towards Belfast on the M2 Motorway that night,” he said.

Read more

"It was next noted leaving Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, February 21, - the night before the attack on John – and travelled along the M1 Motorway into Coalisland at around 10pm.

“My appeal today is for anyone who knows where either of these two cars were kept prior to the shooting or has knowledge of their movements on the day of the shooting to come forward.

“I am also appealing for anyone who observed anything suspicious in the Racolpa Road area of Omagh on the night of the shooting and in Ardboe the following night, Thursday, February 23.

"Did you see anyone or any vehicles in these areas? Did you observe any vehicles driving away at speed?”

DCI Caldwell was shot by two gunmen as he packed up after coaching a youth football team for under-15s.

They continued to fire at him after he fell to the ground and in front of terrified children and parents.

Police have previously warned that any number of adults or children could easily have been seriously injured or killed.

“I am asking you to stop and imagine, for just one second, how you would feel if this happened to your loved one,” Mr Corrigan said.

“And I’m asking you to search your conscience and come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“We will work relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice. We continue to views hours of CCTV, have conducted a number of searches, carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries and have spoken with pedestrians, drivers and passengers during a scene revisit last week."

Detectives continue to treat the incident as terrorist-related with the primary line of enquiry still being that the New IRA was responsible.

Eight men aged between 22 and 71 have been released after being detained and questioned by detectives.

Last week, officers visited the scene of the shooting and spoke to drivers, passengers and pedestrians in the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1831 of 22/02/23 or Crimestoppers which is now offering a £150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the murder bid.