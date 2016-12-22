Three arrested in connection with today’s burglary and car chase

The three, one juvenile and others aged 20 and 23-years were taken into custody following a chase with gardai who were investigating a burglary at a house on Newbridge Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4.

The males were taken to Pearse Street, Irishtown and Donnybrook Garda Stations where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

The scene at South Lotts Road

One of the males, 20 years, has been charged in connection with this investigation. He is due to appear before Dublin District Court 3, Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am. He remains in Garda custody.

The other two males continue to be detained at Pearse Street and Donnybrook Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.